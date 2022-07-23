A sheet of glass has nred = 1.52 and nviolet = 1.55. A narrow beam of white light is incident on the glass at 30°. What is the angular spread of the light inside the glass?
A 20x telescope has a 12-cm-diameter objective lens. What minimum diameter must the eyepiece lens have to collect all the light rays from an on-axis distant source?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Telescope Magnification
Lens Diameter and Light Gathering
Ray Optics and On-Axis Light
What is the f-number of a relaxed eye with the pupil fully dilated to 8.0 mm? Model the eye as a single lens 2.4 cm in front of the retina.
A microscope has a 160 mm tube length. What focal-length objective will give total magnification ≈ 500x when used with an eyepiece having a focal length of 5.0 cm?
A hydrogen discharge lamp emits light with two prominent wavelengths: 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). The light enters a flint-glass prism perpendicular to one face and then refracts through the hypotenuse back into the air. The angle between these two faces is 35°. What is the angle (in degrees) between the red and blue light as it leaves the prism?
Infrared telescopes, which use special infrared detectors, are able to peer farther into star-forming regions of the galaxy because infrared light is not scattered as strongly as is visible light by the tenuous clouds of hydrogen gas from which new stars are created. For what wavelength of light is the scattering only 1% that of light with a visible wavelength of 500 nm?
A magnifier has a magnification of 5x. How far from the lens should an object be held so that its is seen at the near-point distance of 25 cm? Assume that your eye is immediately behind the lens.