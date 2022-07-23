Set up the proportionality equation for the diameters of the lenses: \( \frac{Dₒ}{Dₑ} = \frac{fₒ}{fₑ} \), where \( Dₒ \) is the diameter of the objective lens, \( Dₑ \) is the diameter of the eyepiece lens, \( fₒ \) is the focal length of the objective lens, and \( fₑ \) is the focal length of the eyepiece lens. Since magnification \( M \) is 20x, we know \( \frac{fₒ}{fₑ} = 20 \).