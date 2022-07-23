Step 3: For the second lens, the total distance between the object (formed by the diverging lens) and the screen is 110 cm. Use this information to calculate the required focal length \( f_2 \) of the second lens. The lens formula \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{v} - \frac{1}{u} \) will be applied again, where \( u \) is the distance from the second lens to the virtual image formed by the first lens, and \( v \) is the distance from the second lens to the screen.