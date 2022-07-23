A scientist needs to focus a helium-neon laser beam (⋋ = 633 nm) to a 10-μm-diameter spot 8.0 cm behind a lens. What minimum diameter must the lens have?
A 1.0-cm-tall object is 110 cm from a screen. A diverging lens with focal length -20 cm is 20 cm in front of the object. What are the focal length and distance from the screen of a second lens that will produce a well-focused, 2.0-cm-tall on the screen?
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Key Concepts
Lens Formula
Magnification
Diverging Lens Characteristics
Mars (6800 km diameter) is viewed through a telescope on a night when it is 1.1 x 10⁸ km from the earth. Its angular size as seen through the eyepiece is 0.50°, the same size as the full moon seen by the naked eye. If the eyepiece focal length is 25 mm, how long is the telescope?
The cornea, a boundary between the air and the aqueous humor, has a 3.0 cm focal length when acting alone. What is its radius of curvature?
A 15-cm-focal-length converging lens is 20 cm to the right of a 7.0-cm-focal-length converging lens. A 1.0-cm-tall object is distance L to the left of the 7.0-cm-focal-length lens. What are the height and orientation of the final image?
Infrared telescopes, which use special infrared detectors, are able to peer farther into star-forming regions of the galaxy because infrared light is not scattered as strongly as is visible light by the tenuous clouds of hydrogen gas from which new stars are created. For what wavelength of light is the scattering only 1% that of light with a visible wavelength of 500 nm?
A common optical instrument in a laser laboratory is a beam expander. One type of beam expander is shown in FIGURE P35.28. The parallel rays of a laser beam of width w₁ enter from the left. What is the width w2 of the exiting laser beam?