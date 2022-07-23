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Ch 35: Optical Instruments
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 35: Optical InstrumentsProblem 31
Chapter 35, Problem 31

A 1.0-cm-tall object is 110 cm from a screen. A diverging lens with focal length -20 cm is 20 cm in front of the object. What are the focal length and distance from the screen of a second lens that will produce a well-focused, 2.0-cm-tall on the screen?

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Step 1: Start by analyzing the diverging lens. Use the lens formula \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{v} - \frac{1}{u} \), where \( f \) is the focal length, \( v \) is the image distance, and \( u \) is the object distance. For the diverging lens, \( f = -20 \ \text{cm} \) and \( u = -20 \ \text{cm} \) (negative because the object is on the same side as the incoming light). Solve for \( v \), the image distance.
Step 2: Determine the position of the image formed by the diverging lens. The image distance \( v \) calculated in Step 1 will serve as the object distance for the second lens. Note that the image formed by the diverging lens is virtual, so \( v \) will be negative.
Step 3: For the second lens, the total distance between the object (formed by the diverging lens) and the screen is 110 cm. Use this information to calculate the required focal length \( f_2 \) of the second lens. The lens formula \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{v} - \frac{1}{u} \) will be applied again, where \( u \) is the distance from the second lens to the virtual image formed by the first lens, and \( v \) is the distance from the second lens to the screen.
Step 4: Use the magnification formula \( M = \frac{h'}{h} = -\frac{v}{u} \) to verify the height of the final image. Here, \( h' \) is the height of the final image (2.0 cm), and \( h \) is the height of the object (1.0 cm). Ensure that the calculated magnification matches the given height of the final image.
Step 5: Combine the results from Steps 3 and 4 to determine the focal length \( f_2 \) and the position of the second lens relative to the screen. Ensure that the calculations satisfy both the lens formula and the magnification condition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lens Formula

The lens formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a lens, expressed as 1/f = 1/v + 1/u. This formula is essential for determining the position of the image formed by a lens and is crucial for solving problems involving multiple lenses.
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Lens Maker Equation

Magnification

Magnification (M) is the ratio of the height of the image (h') to the height of the object (h), given by M = h'/h = -v/u. Understanding magnification is vital for determining how the size of the image changes relative to the object, which is necessary for achieving the desired image height on the screen.
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Mirror Equation

Diverging Lens Characteristics

A diverging lens, characterized by a negative focal length, causes parallel rays of light to spread out as if they originated from a focal point on the same side as the object. This property affects how images are formed and is important for calculating the necessary parameters for a second lens to achieve a specific image size.
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Thin Lens Equation
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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