Substitute the given values into the formula. The electron's velocity relative to the lab is - 0.90 c (negative because it moves to the left), and the proton's velocity relative to the lab is 0.90 c (positive because it moves to the right). The formula becomes: v = - 0.90 c + 0.90 c 1 + - 0.90 c ⁢ 0.90 c c 2 .