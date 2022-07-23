A laboratory experiment shoots an electron to the left at 0.90c. What is the electron's speed, as a fraction of c, relative to a proton moving to the right at 0.90c?
A quarter-pound hamburger with all the fixings has a mass of 200 g. The food energy of the hamburger (480 food calories) is 2 MJ. By what factor does the energy equivalent exceed the food energy?
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Key Concepts
Energy Units
Mass-Energy Equivalence
Food Energy
What are the rest energy, the kinetic energy, and the total energy of a 1.0 g particle with a speed of 0.80c?
The star Alpha goes supernova. Ten years later and 100 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Beta explodes. An alien spacecraft passing through the galaxy finds that the distance between the two explosions is 120 ly. According to the aliens, what is the time between the explosions?
Two events in reference frame S occur 10 μs apart at the same point in space. The distance between the two events is 2400 m in reference frame S'. What is the velocity of S' relative to S?
A proton is accelerated to 0.999c. By what factor does the proton's momentum exceed its Newtonian momentum?
A modest supernova (the explosion of a massive star at the end of its life cycle) releases 1.5 x 10⁴⁴ J of energy in a few seconds. This is enough to outshine the entire galaxy in which it occurs. Suppose a star with the mass of our sun collides with an antimatter star of equal mass, causing complete annihilation. What is the ratio of the energy released in this star-antistar collision to the energy released in the supernova?