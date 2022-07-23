A laboratory experiment shoots an electron to the left at 0.90c. What is the electron's speed, as a fraction of c, relative to a proton moving to the right at 0.90c?
An event has spacetime coordinates (x,t) = (1200 m, 2.0 μs) in reference frame S. What are the event's spacetime coordinates (a) in reference frame S' that moves in the positive x-direction at 0.80c and (b) in reference frame S'' that moves in the negative x-direction at 0.80c?
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Key Concepts
Spacetime Coordinates
Lorentz Transformation
Relative Velocity and Time Dilation
Our Milky Way galaxy is 100,000 ly in diameter. A spaceship crossing the galaxy measures the galaxy’s diameter to be a mere 1.0 ly. How long is the crossing time as measured in the galaxy’s reference frame?
A cube has a density of 2000 kg/m³ while at rest in the laboratory. What is the cube’s density as measured by an experimenter in the laboratory as the cube moves through the laboratory at 90% of the speed of light in a direction perpendicular to one of its faces?
A distant quasar is found to be moving away from the earth at 0.80c. A galaxy closer to the earth and along the same line of sight is moving away from us at 0.20c. What is the recessional speed of the quasar, as a fraction of c, as measured by astronomers in the other galaxy?
A proton is accelerated to 0.999c. By what factor does the proton's momentum exceed its Newtonian momentum?
Jill claims that her new rocket is 100 m long. As she flies past your house, you measure the rocket’s length and find that it is only 80 m. What is Jill’s speed, as a fraction of c?