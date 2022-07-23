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Ch 36: Special Relativity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 36: Special RelativityProblem 48
Chapter 36, Problem 48

The Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC) accelerates electrons to v = 0.99999997c in a 3.2-km-long tube. If they travel the length of the tube at full speed (they don’t, because they are accelerating), how long is the tube in the electrons’ reference frame?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept involved: This problem deals with length contraction, a phenomenon in special relativity where the length of an object moving relative to an observer is shorter than its proper length (the length measured in the object's rest frame). The formula for length contraction is: L=Lo11-v2/c2, where L is the contracted length, Lo1 is the proper length, v is the velocity, and c is the speed of light.
Write down the given values: The proper length of the tube in the lab frame is Lo1=3.2 km. The velocity of the electrons is v=0.99999997c. The speed of light is c=3 × 10¹² m/s.
Substitute the given values into the length contraction formula: L=3.2 km 1-(0.99999997)2. Note that the velocity is already expressed as a fraction of the speed of light, so v/c=0.99999997.
Simplify the term inside the square root: Calculate (0.99999997)2, subtract it from 1, and then take the square root of the result. This will give the factor by which the proper length is contracted.
Multiply the proper length by the contraction factor: Once the square root is calculated, multiply it by 3.2 km to find the contracted length L, which is the length of the tube in the electrons’ reference frame.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativity of Length

According to the theory of relativity, the length of an object as measured in a frame of reference moving relative to the object is contracted. This phenomenon, known as length contraction, occurs at speeds approaching the speed of light (c). The formula for length contraction is L = L0√(1 - v²/c²), where L0 is the proper length, v is the velocity of the moving object, and L is the contracted length observed in the moving frame.
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Speed of Light

The speed of light in a vacuum, denoted as c, is a fundamental constant in physics, approximately equal to 299,792,458 meters per second. It represents the maximum speed at which information or matter can travel. In the context of relativity, as an object approaches this speed, its relativistic effects, such as time dilation and length contraction, become significant, altering the perception of time and space.
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Reference Frames

A reference frame is a perspective from which measurements are made, including the position, velocity, and time of objects. In physics, different reference frames can yield different observations of the same event, particularly in relativistic contexts. For example, an observer at rest will measure different lengths and times compared to an observer moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light, highlighting the relativity of simultaneity and spatial measurements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The quantity dE/dv, the rate of increase of energy with speed, is the amount of additional energy a moving object needs per 1 m/s increase in speed. A 25,000 kg rocket is traveling at 0.90c. How much additional energy is needed to increase its speed by 1 m/s?

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Textbook Question

The star Alpha goes supernova. Ten years later and 100 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Beta explodes. An alien spacecraft passing through the galaxy finds that the distance between the two explosions is 120 ly. According to the aliens, what is the time between the explosions?

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Textbook Question

Two events in reference frame S occur 10 μs apart at the same point in space. The distance between the two events is 2400 m in reference frame S'. What is the velocity of S' relative to S?

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Textbook Question

In an attempt to reduce the extraordinarily long travel times for voyaging to distant stars, some people have suggested traveling at close to the speed of light. Suppose you wish to visit the red giant star Betelgeuse, which is 430 ly away, and that you want your 20,000 kg rocket to move so fast that you age only 20 years during the round trip. How fast, as a fraction of c, must the rocket travel relative to earth?

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Textbook Question

The star Delta goes supernova. One year later and 2.0 ly away, as measured by astronomers in the galaxy, star Epsilon explodes. Let the explosion of Delta be at xD = 0 and tD = 0. The explosions are observed by three spaceships cruising through the galaxy in the direction from Delta to Epsilon at velocities v1 = 0.30c, v2 = 0.50c, and v3 = 0.70c. All three spaceships, each at the origin of its reference frame, happen to pass Delta as it explodes. What are the times of the two explosions as measured by scientists on each of the three spaceships?

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Textbook Question

A modest supernova (the explosion of a massive star at the end of its life cycle) releases 1.5 x 10⁴⁴ J of energy in a few seconds. This is enough to outshine the entire galaxy in which it occurs. Suppose a star with the mass of our sun collides with an antimatter star of equal mass, causing complete annihilation. What is the ratio of the energy released in this star-antistar collision to the energy released in the supernova?

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