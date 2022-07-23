Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the first five energy levels. Label each with the values of n and En.
Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the ionization limit.
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Key Concepts
Energy-Level Diagram
Ionization Energy
Ionization Limit
Very large, hot stars—much hotter than our sun—can be identified by the way in which He+ ions in their atmosphere absorb light. What are the three longest wavelengths, in nm, in the Balmer series of He+?
Consider a hydrogen atom in stationary state n. On average, an atom stays in the n = 2 state for 1.6 ns before undergoing a transition to the n = 1 state. On average, how many revolutions does the electron make before the transition?
Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show all possible emission transitions from the n = 4 energy level.
What is the difference in the wavelengths emitted in a 199→2 transition and a 200→2 transition?
INT Two hydrogen atoms collide head-on. The collision brings both atoms to a halt. Immediately after the collision, both atoms emit a 121.6 nm photon. What was the speed of each atom just before the collision?