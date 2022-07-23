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Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 61b
Chapter 38, Problem 61b

What is the difference in the wavelengths emitted in a 199→2 transition and a 200→2 transition?

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Identify the formula for the wavelength of light emitted during an electron transition in a hydrogen atom. This is given by the Rydberg formula: 1λ=R(1n21m2), where λ is the wavelength, R is the Rydberg constant, n is the lower energy level, and m is the higher energy level.
Substitute the values for the first transition (199 → 2) into the Rydberg formula. Here, n = 2 and m = 199. Calculate the term 1n2 and 1m2 separately, then find the difference.
Substitute the values for the second transition (200 → 2) into the Rydberg formula. Here, n = 2 and m = 200. Again, calculate the term 1n2 and 1m2 separately, then find the difference.
Using the results from the two transitions, calculate the difference in the wavelengths. Since the wavelength is inversely proportional to the difference in the terms, you can find the difference in wavelengths by taking the reciprocal of the differences calculated in the previous steps.
Express the final result as the difference in wavelengths between the two transitions. Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., nanometers or meters) and clearly state the difference in terms of the wavelength values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wavelength and Frequency Relationship

The wavelength of light is inversely related to its frequency, as described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency. This means that as the frequency of emitted light increases, its wavelength decreases, and vice versa. Understanding this relationship is crucial for analyzing transitions in atomic energy levels.
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Energy Levels in Atoms

Atoms have quantized energy levels, meaning electrons can only occupy specific energy states. When an electron transitions between these levels, it emits or absorbs a photon with energy equal to the difference between the two levels. The energy of the photon is related to its wavelength, making it essential to know the energy levels involved in the transitions to calculate the emitted wavelengths.
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Transition Notation

Transition notation, such as 199→2 and 200→2, indicates the initial and final energy levels of an electron in an atom. The first number represents the higher energy level from which the electron is transitioning, while the second number indicates the lower energy level. Understanding this notation is vital for determining the energy difference and, consequently, the wavelength of the emitted light during these transitions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the ionization limit.

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Textbook Question

Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the first five energy levels. Label each with the values of n and En.

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Textbook Question

Consider a hydrogen atom in stationary state n. On average, an atom stays in the n = 2 state for 1.6 ns before undergoing a transition to the n = 1 state. On average, how many revolutions does the electron make before the transition?

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Textbook Question

The absorption spectrum of an atom consists of the wavelengths 200 nm, 300 nm, and 500 nm. b. What wavelengths are seen in the atom’s emission spectrum?

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Textbook Question

The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X were shown in Figure P38.54. An electron with a speed of 1.4×106 m/s collides with an atom of element X. Shortly afterward, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength of 1240 nm. What was the electron’s speed after the collision? Assume that, because the atom is much more massive than the electron, the recoil of the atom is negligible. Hint: The energy of the photon is not the energy transferred to the atom in the collision.

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Textbook Question

What wavelength photon does a hydrogen atom emit in a 200→199 transition?

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