Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the ionization limit.
Consider a hydrogen atom in stationary state n. On average, an atom stays in the n = 2 state for 1.6 ns before undergoing a transition to the n = 1 state. On average, how many revolutions does the electron make before the transition?
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Key Concepts
Quantum States
Orbital Period
Transition Probability
Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the first five energy levels. Label each with the values of n and En.
Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show all possible emission transitions from the n = 4 energy level.
What is the difference in the wavelengths emitted in a 199→2 transition and a 200→2 transition?
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X were shown in Figure P38.54. An electron with a speed of 1.4×106 m/s collides with an atom of element X. Shortly afterward, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength of 1240 nm. What was the electron’s speed after the collision? Assume that, because the atom is much more massive than the electron, the recoil of the atom is negligible. Hint: The energy of the photon is not the energy transferred to the atom in the collision.
What wavelength photon does a hydrogen atom emit in a 200→199 transition?