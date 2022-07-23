Energy Levels Calculation

The energy levels of a particle in a one-dimensional box can be calculated using the formula E_n = n^2 * (h^2 / (8mL^2)), where E_n is the energy of the nth level, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box. For a proton in a box of length 10 fm, this formula allows us to determine the first three quantized energy levels, which are essential for understanding the behavior of nucleons within the nucleus.