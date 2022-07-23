At what speed is an electron’s de Broglie wavelength (a) 1.0 nm, (b) 1.0 μm, and (c) 1.0 mm?
The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. What is the kinetic energy, in MeV, of a proton with a de Broglie wavelength of 10 fm?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
De Broglie Wavelength
Kinetic Energy of a Particle
Nuclear Scale and Units
INT Through what potential difference must an electron be accelerated from rest to have a de Broglie wavelength of 500 nm?
The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. A simple model of the nucleus is that protons and neutrons are confined within a one-dimensional box of length 10 fm. What are the first three energy levels, in MeV, for a proton in such a box?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. An electron traveling with a speed of 1.30×106 m/s collides with the atom. Can the electron excite the atom to the n = 2 stationary state? The n = 3 stationary state? Explain.
What is the de Broglie wavelength of a 200 g baseball with a speed of 30 m/s?
What is the quantum number of an electron confined in a 3.0-nm-long one-dimensional box if the electron’s de Broglie wavelength is 1.0 nm?