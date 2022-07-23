Kinetic Energy of a Particle

Kinetic energy is the energy that an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. In quantum mechanics, the kinetic energy of a particle can also be expressed in terms of its momentum, using the relation KE = p²/(2m). Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the kinetic energy of particles at the atomic scale.