Skip to main content
Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 20
Chapter 38, Problem 20

The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. What is the kinetic energy, in MeV, of a proton with a de Broglie wavelength of 10 fm?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between the de Broglie wavelength and the momentum of a particle. The de Broglie wavelength (λ) is given by the formula: λ=hp, where h is Planck's constant and p is the momentum of the particle.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for the momentum p: p=hλ. Substitute the values for Planck's constant (h=4.1357×1015 eV·s) and the de Broglie wavelength (λ=10 fm, where 1fm=1015m).
Step 3: Convert the momentum p into kinetic energy using the relativistic energy-momentum relation. For non-relativistic speeds, the kinetic energy K can be approximated as: K=p22m, where m is the mass of the proton (m=938.27 MeV/c2).
Step 4: Substitute the calculated momentum p and the mass of the proton into the kinetic energy formula. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., converting p to MeV/c if necessary).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the kinetic energy K in MeV. This will give the final result for the proton's kinetic energy based on its de Broglie wavelength.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

De Broglie Wavelength

The de Broglie wavelength is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that relates the wavelength of a particle to its momentum. It is given by the formula λ = h/p, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, and p is the momentum of the particle. This concept illustrates the wave-particle duality of matter, indicating that particles like protons exhibit wave-like properties at small scales.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Unknown Wavelength of Laser through Double Slit

Kinetic Energy of a Particle

Kinetic energy is the energy that an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. In quantum mechanics, the kinetic energy of a particle can also be expressed in terms of its momentum, using the relation KE = p²/(2m). Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the kinetic energy of particles at the atomic scale.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:07
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy

Nuclear Scale and Units

The nuclear scale refers to dimensions on the order of femtometers (fm), which are used to measure atomic nuclei. One femtometer is 10^-15 meters, a scale where quantum effects dominate. In nuclear physics, energy is often expressed in mega-electronvolts (MeV), a unit that reflects the energy of particles at this scale. Recognizing these units is essential for converting and interpreting results in nuclear physics problems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Efficiency of a Nuclear Power Plant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At what speed is an electron’s de Broglie wavelength (a) 1.0 nm, (b) 1.0 μm, and (c) 1.0 mm?

75
views
Textbook Question

INT Through what potential difference must an electron be accelerated from rest to have a de Broglie wavelength of 500 nm?

66
views
Textbook Question

The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. A simple model of the nucleus is that protons and neutrons are confined within a one-dimensional box of length 10 fm. What are the first three energy levels, in MeV, for a proton in such a box?

90
views
Textbook Question

The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. An electron traveling with a speed of 1.30×106 m/s collides with the atom. Can the electron excite the atom to the n = 2 stationary state? The n = 3 stationary state? Explain.

45
views
Textbook Question

What is the de Broglie wavelength of a 200 g baseball with a speed of 30 m/s?

66
views
Textbook Question

What is the quantum number of an electron confined in a 3.0-nm-long one-dimensional box if the electron’s de Broglie wavelength is 1.0 nm?

51
views