What is the radius of a hydrogen atom whose electron moves at 7.3×105 m/s?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. Draw the atom’s energy-level diagram. Label each level with the energy and the quantum number.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Energy Levels
Quantum Numbers
Energy-Level Diagram
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s emission spectrum?
The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. A simple model of the nucleus is that protons and neutrons are confined within a one-dimensional box of length 10 fm. What are the first three energy levels, in MeV, for a proton in such a box?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. What wavelengths appear in the atom’s absorption spectrum?
The allowed energies of a simple atom are 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV. An electron traveling with a speed of 1.30×106 m/s collides with the atom. Can the electron excite the atom to the n = 2 stationary state? The n = 3 stationary state? Explain.
What is the quantum number of an electron confined in a 3.0-nm-long one-dimensional box if the electron’s de Broglie wavelength is 1.0 nm?