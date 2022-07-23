The absorption spectrum of an atom consists of the wavelengths 200 nm, 300 nm, and 500 nm. b. What wavelengths are seen in the atom’s emission spectrum?
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X are shown in FIGURE P38.54. What wavelengths are observed in the absorption spectrum of element X? Express your answers in nm.
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Key Concepts
Energy Levels
Absorption Spectrum
Wavelength and Energy Relationship
A muon—a subatomic particle with charge −e and a mass 207 times that of an electron—is confined in a 15-pm-long, one-dimensional box. ( 1pm=1picometer=10−12 m.) What is the wavelength, in nm, of the photon emitted in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1?
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X were shown in Figure P38.54. An electron with a speed of 1.4×106 m/s collides with an atom of element X. Shortly afterward, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength of 1240 nm. What was the electron’s speed after the collision? Assume that, because the atom is much more massive than the electron, the recoil of the atom is negligible. Hint: The energy of the photon is not the energy transferred to the atom in the collision.
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X are shown in FIGURE P38.54. What is the ionization energy of element X?
What wavelength photon does a hydrogen atom emit in a 200→199 transition?
An electron confined in a one-dimensional box emits a 200 nm photon in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1. What is the length of the box?