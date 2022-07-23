INT The electron interference pattern of Figure 38.12 was made by shooting electrons with 50 keV of kinetic energy through two slits spaced 1.0 μm apart. The fringes were recorded on a detector 1.0 m behind the slits. Figure 38.12 is greatly magnified. What was the actual spacing on the detector between adjacent bright fringes?
A muon—a subatomic particle with charge −e and a mass 207 times that of an electron—is confined in a 15-pm-long, one-dimensional box. ( 1pm=1picometer=10−12 m.) What is the wavelength, in nm, of the photon emitted in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Quantum Mechanics
Energy Levels and Quantum Jumps
De Broglie Wavelength
An electron confined in a one-dimensional box is observed, at different times, to have energies of 12 eV, 27 eV, and 48 eV. What is the length of the box?
The cosmic microwave background radiation is light left over from the Big Bang that has been Doppler-shifted to microwave frequencies by the expansion of the universe. It now fills the universe with 450 photons/cm3 at an average frequency of 160 GHz. How much energy from the cosmic microwave background, in MeV, fills a small apartment that has 95 m2 of floor space and 2.5-m-high ceilings?
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X are shown in FIGURE P38.54. What wavelengths are observed in the absorption spectrum of element X? Express your answers in nm.
The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X are shown in FIGURE P38.54. What is the ionization energy of element X?
An electron confined in a one-dimensional box emits a 200 nm photon in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1. What is the length of the box?