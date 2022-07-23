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Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 61a
Chapter 38, Problem 61a

What wavelength photon does a hydrogen atom emit in a 200→199 transition?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The hydrogen atom emits a photon when transitioning from a higher energy level (n=200) to a lower energy level (n=199). The energy difference between these levels determines the wavelength of the emitted photon.
Step 2: Use the Rydberg formula to calculate the energy difference between the two levels. The formula for the energy of a hydrogen atom's electron in a given energy level is: E=-RHh2/n2, where RH is the Rydberg constant, h2 is Planck's constant squared, and n is the principal quantum number.
Step 3: Calculate the energy difference between the two levels using the formula: ΔE=-E200-E199. Substitute the values of n = 200 and n = 199 into the energy formula to find the energy difference.
Step 4: Relate the energy difference to the wavelength of the emitted photon using the equation: λ=hcΔE, where h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and ΔE is the energy difference calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Substitute the known constants (h, c, and RH) and the calculated energy difference into the wavelength formula to determine the wavelength of the emitted photon. Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photon Emission

Photon emission occurs when an electron in an atom transitions from a higher energy level to a lower one, releasing energy in the form of a photon. The energy of the emitted photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels, which can be calculated using the formula E = hf, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and f is the frequency of the photon.
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Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom

In a hydrogen atom, electrons occupy discrete energy levels, which are quantized. The energy levels can be described by the formula E_n = -13.6 eV/n², where n is the principal quantum number. The transition from one level to another, such as from n=200 to n=199, results in the emission of a photon with a specific wavelength determined by the energy difference between these levels.
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Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of a photon can be calculated using the relationship between energy and wavelength given by the equation λ = hc/E, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and E is the energy of the photon. By determining the energy difference for the transition and applying this formula, one can find the wavelength of the emitted photon.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw an energy-level diagram, similar to Figure 38.21, for the He+ ion. On your diagram: Show the first five energy levels. Label each with the values of n and En.

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Textbook Question

Consider a hydrogen atom in stationary state n. On average, an atom stays in the n = 2 state for 1.6 ns before undergoing a transition to the n = 1 state. On average, how many revolutions does the electron make before the transition?

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Textbook Question

The absorption spectrum of an atom consists of the wavelengths 200 nm, 300 nm, and 500 nm. b. What wavelengths are seen in the atom’s emission spectrum?

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Textbook Question

What is the difference in the wavelengths emitted in a 199→2 transition and a 200→2 transition?

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Textbook Question

The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X are shown in FIGURE P38.54. What wavelengths are observed in the absorption spectrum of element X? Express your answers in nm.

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Textbook Question

The first three energy levels of the fictitious element X were shown in Figure P38.54. An electron with a speed of 1.4×106 m/s collides with an atom of element X. Shortly afterward, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength of 1240 nm. What was the electron’s speed after the collision? Assume that, because the atom is much more massive than the electron, the recoil of the atom is negligible. Hint: The energy of the photon is not the energy transferred to the atom in the collision.

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