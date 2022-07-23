FIGURE EX39.16 shows the wave function of an electron. Draw a graph of |ψ(x)|2.
A 1.5-μm-wavelength laser pulse is transmitted through a 2.0-GHz-bandwidth optical fiber. How many oscillations are in the shortest-duration laser pulse that can travel through the fiber?
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Key Concepts
Wavelength and Frequency
Pulse Duration
Bandwidth and Information Transmission
FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the probability that the electron is located between x = 1.0 nm and x = 2.0 nm?
What minimum bandwidth is needed to transmit a pulse that consists of 100 cycles of a 1.0 MHz oscillation?
FIGURE EX39.14 is a graph of |ψ(x)|2 for an electron. What is the value of a?
A 1.0-mm-diameter sphere bounces back and forth between two walls at x = 0 mm and x = 100 mm. The collisions are perfectly elastic, and the sphere repeats this motion over and over with no loss of speed. At a random instant of time, what is the probability that the center of the sphere is at exactly x = 50.0 mm?
What is the minimum uncertainty in position, in nm, of an electron whose velocity is known to be between 3×105 m/s and 4 ×105 m/s? Give your answer to one significant figure.