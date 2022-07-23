Step 1: Understand the concept of probability in this context. The probability of finding the sphere's center at exactly x=50.0 mm is related to the fact that the sphere is moving back and forth between the walls in a perfectly elastic motion. Since the sphere is continuously moving, the probability of it being at an exact point (like x=50.0 mm) at a random instant is essentially zero. This is because the sphere spends no measurable time at any single point during its motion.