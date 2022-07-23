A 1.0-mm-diameter sphere bounces back and forth between two walls at x = 0 mm and x = 100 mm. The collisions are perfectly elastic, and the sphere repeats this motion over and over with no loss of speed. At a random instant of time, what is the probability that the center of the sphere is between x = 49.0 mm and x = 51.0 mm?
FIGURE P39.28 shows a pulse train. The period of the pulse train is T = 2 Δt, where Δt is the duration of each pulse. What is the maximum pulse-transmission rate (pulses per second) through an electronics system with a 200 kHz bandwidth? (This is the bandwidth allotted to each FM radio station.)
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Key Concepts
Pulse Train
Bandwidth
Pulse Transmission Rate
Consider a single-slit diffraction experiment using electrons. (Single-slit diffraction was described in Section 33.4.) Using Figure 39.5 as a model, draw A graph of |ψ(x)|2 for the electrons on the detection screen.
An experiment finds electrons to be uniformly distributed over the interval 0 cm ≤ x ≤ 2 cm, with no electrons falling outside this interval. If 106 electrons are detected, how many will be detected in the interval 0.79 to 0.81 cm?
A 1.0-mm-diameter sphere bounces back and forth between two walls at x = 0 mm and x = 100 mm. The collisions are perfectly elastic, and the sphere repeats this motion over and over with no loss of speed. At a random instant of time, what is the probability that the center of the sphere is at exactly x = 50.0 mm?
An experiment finds electrons to be uniformly distributed over the interval 0 cm ≤ x ≤ 2 cm, with no electrons falling outside this interval. What is the probability density at x = 0.80 cm?
What is the minimum uncertainty in position, in nm, of an electron whose velocity is known to be between 3×105 m/s and 4 ×105 m/s? Give your answer to one significant figure.