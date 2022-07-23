Single-Slit Diffraction

Single-slit diffraction refers to the phenomenon where waves, such as light or electrons, pass through a narrow slit and spread out, creating an interference pattern on a screen. This occurs because different parts of the wavefront passing through the slit can interfere with each other, leading to regions of constructive and destructive interference. The resulting pattern typically consists of a central bright fringe and several dimmer fringes on either side.