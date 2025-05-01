Normalization Condition

In quantum mechanics, the normalization condition requires that the total probability of finding a particle within a defined region equals one. This is mathematically expressed as the integral of |ψ(x)|² over the region of interest being equal to one. For the wave function in the given problem, this condition will help determine the constant c by ensuring the area under the curve of |ψ(x)|² from 0 to 1 nm equals one.