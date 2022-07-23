The graph in FIGURE EX40.15 shows the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle. Solution of the Schrödinger equation finds that the n = 3 level has E3 = 0.5 eV and that the n = 6 level has E6 = 2.0 eV. Redraw this figure and add to it the energy lines for the n = 3 and n = 6 states.
A helium atom is in a finite potential well. The atom’s energy is 1.0 eV below U₀. What is the atom’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Finite Potential Well
Classically Forbidden Region
Quantum Tunneling
A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?
A 16-nm-long box has a thin partition that divides the box into a 4-nm-long section and a 12-nm-long section. An electron confined in the shorter section is in the n = 2 state. The partition is briefly withdrawn, then reinserted, leaving the electron in the longer section of the box. What is the electron’s quantum state after the partition is back in place?
Sketch the n = 8 wave function for the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX40.13.
The electrons in a rigid box emit photons of wavelength 1484 nm during the 3→2 transition. How long is the box in which the electrons are confined?
INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What are the first three energy levels of the electron?