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Ch 40: One-Dimensional Quantum Mechanics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 40: One-Dimensional Quantum MechanicsProblem 11
Chapter 40, Problem 11

A helium atom is in a finite potential well. The atom’s energy is 1.0 eV below U₀. What is the atom’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region?

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Step 1: Understand the concept of quantum tunneling. In quantum mechanics, particles such as atoms can penetrate into regions where their energy is less than the potential energy barrier (U₀). This is known as the classically forbidden region.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the penetration distance (decay length) in the classically forbidden region: \( \lambda = \frac{\hbar}{\sqrt{2m(U_0 - E)}} \), where \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant, \( m \) is the mass of the particle, \( U_0 \) is the potential energy barrier, and \( E \) is the energy of the particle.
Step 3: Identify the given values from the problem: \( U_0 - E = 1.0 \, \text{eV} \). Convert this energy difference into joules using the conversion factor \( 1 \, \text{eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \, \text{J} \).
Step 4: Determine the mass of the helium atom. The mass of a helium atom is approximately \( 4.0026 \, \text{u} \), where \( 1 \, \text{u} = 1.6605 \times 10^{-27} \, \text{kg} \). Multiply these values to find the mass in kilograms.
Step 5: Substitute the values for \( \hbar \) (\( 1.054 \times 10^{-34} \, \text{J·s} \)), \( m \), and \( U_0 - E \) into the formula for \( \lambda \). Perform the necessary calculations to find the penetration distance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Finite Potential Well

A finite potential well is a region where a particle experiences a lower potential energy compared to its surroundings. In quantum mechanics, this well can confine particles like electrons or atoms, allowing them to exist in discrete energy states. The depth and width of the well determine the energy levels and the behavior of particles within it, including their ability to penetrate into classically forbidden regions.
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Classically Forbidden Region

The classically forbidden region refers to areas where a particle's energy is less than the potential energy, making it classically impossible for the particle to exist there. However, due to quantum tunneling, particles can penetrate these regions with a certain probability. The extent of this penetration is influenced by the energy difference between the particle and the potential barrier, as well as the characteristics of the potential well.
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Quantum Tunneling

Quantum tunneling is a quantum mechanical phenomenon where a particle can pass through a potential barrier that it classically should not be able to surmount. This occurs due to the wave-like nature of particles, allowing them to exist in a superposition of states. The probability of tunneling is related to the energy of the particle and the width and height of the barrier, which can be calculated using the Schrödinger equation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph in FIGURE EX40.15 shows the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle. Solution of the Schrödinger equation finds that the n = 3 level has E3 = 0.5 eV and that the n = 6 level has E6 = 2.0 eV. Redraw this figure and add to it the energy lines for the n = 3 and n = 6 states.

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Textbook Question

A finite potential well has depth U₀ = 2.00 eV. What is the penetration distance for an electron with energy (a) 0.50 eV, (b) 1.00 eV, and (c) 1.50 eV?

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Textbook Question

A 16-nm-long box has a thin partition that divides the box into a 4-nm-long section and a 12-nm-long section. An electron confined in the shorter section is in the n = 2 state. The partition is briefly withdrawn, then reinserted, leaving the electron in the longer section of the box. What is the electron’s quantum state after the partition is back in place?

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Textbook Question

Sketch the n = 8 wave function for the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX40.13.

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Textbook Question

The electrons in a rigid box emit photons of wavelength 1484 nm during the 3→2 transition. How long is the box in which the electrons are confined?

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Textbook Question

INT An electron is confined in a harmonic potential well that has a spring constant of 2.0 N/m. What are the first three energy levels of the electron?

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