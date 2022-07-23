Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of a photon can be determined using the relationship between energy and wavelength, given by the equation λ = hc/E, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 × 10^8 m/s), and E is the energy of the photon. This formula allows us to convert the energy of the emitted photons into their corresponding wavelength.