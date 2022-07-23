Angular Momentum

Angular momentum is a physical quantity that represents the rotational inertia and rotational velocity of an object. In quantum mechanics, it is quantized and can be described using the formula L = r × p, where L is angular momentum, r is the position vector, and p is the linear momentum. For atomic systems, angular momentum is often expressed in terms of the reduced Planck constant (ℏ), with specific values determined by the quantum state of the system.