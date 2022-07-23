All the very heavy atoms found in the earth were created long ago by nuclear fusion reactions in a supernova, an exploding star. The debris spewed out by the supernova later coalesced into the gases from which the sun and the planets of our solar system were formed. Nuclear physics suggests that the uranium isotopes ²³⁵U and ²³⁸U should have been created in roughly equal numbers. Today, 99.28% of uranium is ²³⁸U and only 0.72% is ²³⁵U. How long ago did the supernova occur?
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. What is the total kinetic energy, in MeV, of the proton and electron?
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Key Concepts
Beta Decay
Conservation of Energy and Momentum
Relativistic Energy
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. Write the equation that expresses the conservation of relativistic energy for this decay. Your equation will be in terms of the three masses mn, mp and me and the relativistic factors yp and ye.
There is evidence that low-energy x rays have an RBE slightly greater than 1. Suppose that 10 keV photons with an RBE of 1.2 are used to make a chest x ray. A 60 kg person receives a 0.30 mSv dose from a chest x ray that exposes 25% of the patient's body. How many x ray photons are absorbed in the patient's body?
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. Write the equation that expresses the conservation of relativistic momentum for this decay. Let v represent speed, rather than velocity, then write any minus signs explicitly.
A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?