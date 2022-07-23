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Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 42: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 56
Chapter 42, Problem 56

A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the decay law for radioactive atoms: The number of atoms remaining at time \( t \) is given by \( N(t) = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \), where \( N_0 \) is the initial number of atoms, \( \lambda \) is the decay constant, and \( t \) is the time elapsed.
Relate the decay constant \( \lambda \) to the half-life \( T_{1/2} \) using the formula \( \lambda = \frac{\ln(2)}{T_{1/2}} \). For atom A, \( \lambda_A = \frac{\ln(2)}{0.50} \). For atom B, \( \lambda_B = \frac{\ln(2)}{T_{1/2,B}} \), where \( T_{1/2,B} \) is the unknown half-life of B.
Set up the initial condition: Let the initial number of B atoms be \( N_{B0} \). Then the initial number of A atoms is \( N_{A0} = 5N_{B0} \), as given in the problem.
Write the decay equations for the number of atoms after 2 hours: \( N_A(2) = N_{A0} e^{-\lambda_A \cdot 2} \) and \( N_B(2) = N_{B0} e^{-\lambda_B \cdot 2} \). Since the numbers of A and B atoms are equal after 2 hours, set \( N_A(2) = N_B(2) \).
Substitute the expressions for \( N_A(2) \) and \( N_B(2) \) into the equality: \( 5N_{B0} e^{-\lambda_A \cdot 2} = N_{B0} e^{-\lambda_B \cdot 2} \). Cancel \( N_{B0} \) and solve for \( \lambda_B \) in terms of \( \lambda_A \). Finally, use \( \lambda_B = \frac{\ln(2)}{T_{1/2,B}} \) to find \( T_{1/2,B} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This decay occurs at a characteristic rate for each radioactive isotope, defined by its half-life, which is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the changes in the number of radioactive atoms over time.
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Half-Life

The half-life of a radioactive substance is the time it takes for half of the original amount of the substance to decay. For example, if a sample has a half-life of 0.50 hours, after this time, only half of the original atoms will remain. This concept is essential for calculating the remaining quantities of radioactive isotopes after a given period, as seen in the problem involving atoms A and B.
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Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes the process where a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of radioactive decay, the number of atoms decreases exponentially over time, which can be mathematically represented by the equation N(t) = N0 * (1/2)^(t/T), where N0 is the initial quantity, t is time, and T is the half-life. This concept is vital for determining the relationship between the quantities of atoms A and B after a specified time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

All the very heavy atoms found in the earth were created long ago by nuclear fusion reactions in a supernova, an exploding star. The debris spewed out by the supernova later coalesced into the gases from which the sun and the planets of our solar system were formed. Nuclear physics suggests that the uranium isotopes ²³⁵U and ²³⁸U should have been created in roughly equal numbers. Today, 99.28% of uranium is ²³⁸U and only 0.72% is ²³⁵U. How long ago did the supernova occur?

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Textbook Question

There is evidence that low-energy x rays have an RBE slightly greater than 1. Suppose that 10 keV photons with an RBE of 1.2 are used to make a chest x ray. A 60 kg person receives a 0.30 mSv dose from a chest x ray that exposes 25% of the patient's body. How many x ray photons are absorbed in the patient's body?

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Textbook Question

It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. What is the total kinetic energy, in MeV, of the proton and electron?

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Textbook Question

What energy (in MeV) alpha particle has a de Broglie wavelength equal to the diameter of a ²³⁸U nucleus?

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Textbook Question

The radium isotope ²²³Ra, an alpha emitter, has a half-life of 11.43 days. You happen to have a 1.0 g cube of ²²³Ra, so you decide to use it to boil water for tea. You fill a well-insulated container with 100 mL of water at 18℃ and drop in the cube of radium. How long will it take the water to boil?

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Textbook Question

What is the age in years of a bone in which the ¹⁴C/¹²C ratio is measured to be 1.65 x 10⁻¹³?

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