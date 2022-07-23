Which stable nuclei have a diameter of 7.46 fm?

Textbook Question
Draw energy-level diagrams, similar to Figure 42.11, for all A = 14 nuclei listed in Appendix C. Show all the occupied neutron and proton levels.
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Draw energy-level diagrams, similar to Figure 42.11, for all A = 14 nuclei listed in Appendix C. Show all the occupied neutron and proton levels.
Use the potential-energy diagram in Figure 42.8 to estimate the ratio of the gravitational potential energy to the nuclear potential energy for two neutrons separated by 1.0 fm.
Calculate the nuclear diameters of (a) ⁴He, (b) ⁵⁶Fe, and (c) ²³⁸U.
Calculate (in MeV) the total binding energy and the binding energy per nucleon for ¹²⁹I and for ¹²⁹Xe.