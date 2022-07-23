Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (U_g) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula U_g = -G(m1*m2)/r, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses of the objects, and r is the distance between their centers. In the context of neutrons, this energy is relatively small compared to nuclear forces at short distances.