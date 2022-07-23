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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

The most powerful engine available for the classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray developed 360 horsepower and had a displacement of 327 cubic inches. Express this displacement in liters (L) by using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm.

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1
Start by converting the displacement from cubic inches to cubic centimeters. Since 1 inch is equal to 2.54 cm, you need to cube this conversion factor to convert cubic inches to cubic centimeters. Therefore, 1 cubic inch is equal to (2.54 cm)^3.
Calculate the conversion factor: (2.54 cm)^3 = 2.54^3 cm^3. This will give you the number of cubic centimeters in one cubic inch.
Multiply the displacement in cubic inches (327 cubic inches) by the conversion factor you calculated in the previous step to find the displacement in cubic centimeters.
Now, convert the displacement from cubic centimeters to liters. Since 1 liter is equal to 1000 cm^3, divide the displacement in cubic centimeters by 1000 to convert it to liters.
The result from the previous step will give you the displacement of the engine in liters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. It involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another unit. In this problem, converting cubic inches to liters requires understanding the relationship between inches, centimeters, and liters.
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Volume Calculation

Volume calculation involves determining the amount of space occupied by a substance or object. For this problem, the displacement of the engine is given in cubic inches, which is a measure of volume. Understanding how to calculate and convert this volume into different units is essential for solving the question.
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Metric System

The metric system is an international decimal system of measurement based on powers of ten. It includes units such as meters, liters, and grams. In this problem, converting cubic inches to liters requires familiarity with metric units, specifically the conversion of inches to centimeters and cubic centimeters to liters.
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Textbook Question

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