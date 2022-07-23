A square field measuring 100.0 m by 100.0 m has an area of 1.00 hectare. An acre has an area of 43,600 ft2. If a lot has an area of 12.0 acres, what is its area in hectares?
The most powerful engine available for the classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray developed 360 horsepower and had a displacement of 327 cubic inches. Express this displacement in liters (L) by using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Unit Conversion
Volume Calculation
Metric System
A certain fuel-efficient hybrid car gets gasoline mileage of 55.0 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this car in Europe and want to compare its mileage with that of other European cars, express this mileage in km/L (L = liter).
While driving in an exotic foreign land, you see a speed limit sign that reads 180,000 furlongs per fortnight. How many miles per hour is this?
Starting with the definition 1 in. = 2.54 cm, find the number of kilometers in 1.00 mile
How many nanoseconds does it take light to travel 1.00 ft in vacuum? (This result is a useful quantity to remember.)
According to the label on a bottle of salad dressing, the volume of the contents is 0.473 liter (L). Using only the conversions 1 L = 1000 cm3 and 1 in. = 2.54 cm, express this volume in cubic inches.