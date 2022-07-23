An antelope moving with constant acceleration covers the distance between two points m apart in s. Its speed as it passes the second point is m/s. What is its acceleration?
The fastest measured pitched baseball left the pitcher's hand at a speed of m/s. If the pitcher was in contact with the ball over a distance of m and produced constant acceleration, what acceleration did he give the ball?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Constant Acceleration
Initial and Final Velocity
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Draw - and - graphs for the car's motion between and s.
A pilot who accelerates at more than begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. Assuming constant acceleration, what is the shortest time that a jet pilot starting from rest can take to reach Mach (four times the speed of sound) without graying out? (Use m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?
The human body can survive an acceleration trauma incident (sudden stop) if the magnitude of the acceleration is less than m/s2. If you are in an automobile accident with an initial speed of km/h ( mi/h) and are stopped by an airbag that inflates from the dashboard, over what distance must the airbag stop you for you to survive the crash?
A car's velocity as a function of time is given by, where m/s and m/s3. Calculate the average acceleration for the time interval to s.