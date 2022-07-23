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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 24a
Chapter 2, Problem 24a

A pilot who accelerates at more than 4g4g begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. Assuming constant acceleration, what is the shortest time that a jet pilot starting from rest can take to reach Mach 44 (four times the speed of sound) without graying out? (Use 331331 m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the concept of 'g-force'. The term 'g' refers to the acceleration due to gravity, which is approximately 9.81 m/s². When a pilot accelerates at more than 4g, it means the acceleration is more than 4 times 9.81 m/s².
Calculate the maximum allowable acceleration without graying out: \( a_{max} = 4 \times 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \).
Determine the target speed, which is Mach 4. Since the speed of sound is given as 331 m/s, Mach 4 is \( v_{target} = 4 \times 331 \text{ m/s} \).
Use the kinematic equation for constant acceleration to find the shortest time to reach the target speed: \( v = a \cdot t \). Rearrange to solve for time: \( t = \frac{v_{target}}{a_{max}} \).
Substitute the values for \( v_{target} \) and \( a_{max} \) into the equation to find the shortest time: \( t = \frac{4 \times 331}{4 \times 9.81} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration and g-force

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity over time. In this context, 'g-force' refers to the acceleration experienced as a multiple of Earth's gravitational acceleration (9.8 m/s²). A pilot experiencing more than 4g can begin to gray out, meaning the acceleration should not exceed 4 times 9.8 m/s² to avoid this effect.
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Mach number

The Mach number is a dimensionless unit representing the ratio of the speed of an object to the speed of sound in the surrounding medium. Mach 4 means the object is traveling at four times the speed of sound. In this problem, the speed of sound is given as 331 m/s, so Mach 4 corresponds to a speed of 1324 m/s.
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Kinematic equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. The relevant equation here is v = at, where v is the final velocity, a is the acceleration, and t is the time. Solving for time when acceleration and final velocity are known allows us to determine the shortest time to reach Mach 4 without exceeding 4g.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 2020 m/s (4545 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120120-m-long ramp. How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?

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Textbook Question

A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 2020 m/s (4545 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120120-m-long ramp. What is the acceleration of the car?

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Textbook Question

A pilot who accelerates at more than 4g4g begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. How far would the plane travel during this period of acceleration? (Use 331331 m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)

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Textbook Question

In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at 73.1473.14 m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for 30.030.0 ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?

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Textbook Question

The fastest measured pitched baseball left the pitcher's hand at a speed of 45.045.0 m/s. If the pitcher was in contact with the ball over a distance of 1.501.50 m and produced constant acceleration, what acceleration did he give the ball?

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Textbook Question

The human body can survive an acceleration trauma incident (sudden stop) if the magnitude of the acceleration is less than 250250 m/s2. If you are in an automobile accident with an initial speed of 105105 km/h (6565 mi/h) and are stopped by an airbag that inflates from the dashboard, over what distance must the airbag stop you for you to survive the crash?

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