A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of 20 20 20 m/s ( 45 45 45 mi/h) when it reaches the end of the 120 120 120-m-long ramp. How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?