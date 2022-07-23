You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is m/s. What is the speed of the putty just before it strikes the ceiling?
You throw a glob of putty straight up toward the ceiling, which is m above the point where the putty leaves your hand. The initial speed of the putty as it leaves your hand is m/s. How much time from when it leaves your hand does it take the putty to reach the ceiling?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Acceleration due to Gravity
Projectile Motion
A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level s later. How high above its original point did the ball go?
A lunar lander is making its descent to Moon Base I (Fig. E). The lander descends slowly under the retro-thrust of its descent engine. The engine is cut off when the lander is m above the surface and has a downward speed of m/s. With the engine off, the lander is in free fall. What is the speed of the lander just before it touches the surface? The acceleration due to gravity on the moon is m/s.
A small rock is thrown vertically upward with a speed of m/s from the edge of the roof of a -m-tall building. The rock doesn't hit the building on its way back down and lands on the street below. Ignore air resistance. How much time elapses from when the rock is thrown until it hits the street?
A juggler throws a bowling pin straight up with an initial speed of m/s. How much time elapses until the bowling pin returns to the juggler's hand?
A tennis ball on Mars, where the acceleration due to gravity is and air resistance is negligible, is hit directly upward and returns to the same level s later. How fast was it moving just after it was hit?