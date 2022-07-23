Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects in terms of displacement, velocity, acceleration, and time. For vertical motion under gravity, the equation h = v_i*t + 0.5*a*t^2 can be used, where h is the height, v_i is the initial vertical velocity, a is the acceleration due to gravity, and t is the time. These equations help calculate the maximum height reached by the projectile.