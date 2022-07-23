Determine the time of flight for the football. Since the vertical motion is independent of the horizontal motion, use the vertical component to find the time. The vertical motion is subject to gravity, so use the kinematic equation: v f = v i + a t , where v f is the final vertical velocity (0 m/s at the peak), v i is the initial vertical velocity (12.0 m/s), and a is the acceleration due to gravity (-9.8 m/s²).