You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what does the scale read?
A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large a force is necessary for the component parallel to the ramp to be N?
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Key Concepts
Force Components
Inclined Plane
Newton's Second Law
To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Find the - and -components of each of the three pulls.
Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E) that produces a net upward force of N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large will the component perpendicular to the ramp be then?
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To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.
You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a -kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2.