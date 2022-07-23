A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what is the mass of the box?
A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large will the component perpendicular to the ramp be then?
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Key Concepts
Components of Force
Trigonometric Functions
Newton's Laws of Motion
You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2, what does the scale read?
Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E) that produces a net upward force of N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?
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A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of °, and the man pulls upward with a force whose direction makes an angle of ° with the ramp (Fig. E). How large a force is necessary for the component parallel to the ramp to be N?
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To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.
You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a -kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude m/s2.