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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 4b
Chapter 4, Problem 4b

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.020.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) whose direction makes an angle of 30.030.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.44.4). How large will the component FyF_y perpendicular to the ramp be then?
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Step 1: Identify the given angles and forces. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.0°, and the force F→ makes an angle of 30.0° with the ramp. The goal is to find the perpendicular component Fy of the force F→ relative to the ramp.
Step 2: Understand the relationship between the force components. The force F→ can be broken into two components: one parallel to the ramp (Fx) and one perpendicular to the ramp (Fy). Fy is given by Fy = F * sin(θ), where θ is the angle between the force and the ramp.
Step 3: Substitute the angle θ into the formula. Here, θ = 30.0° because the force F→ makes an angle of 30.0° with the ramp. Thus, Fy = F * sin(30.0°).
Step 4: Recall the trigonometric value for sin(30.0°). The sine of 30.0° is 0.5. Therefore, Fy = F * 0.5.
Step 5: To find Fy, multiply the magnitude of the force F by 0.5. This will give the perpendicular component of the force relative to the ramp.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Components of Force

Forces can be broken down into components that act along the axes of a coordinate system. In this scenario, the pulling force F can be resolved into two components: one parallel to the ramp and one perpendicular to it. Understanding how to decompose forces into their components is essential for analyzing the effects of the applied force on the trunk's motion.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, are crucial for relating angles to the ratios of the sides of right triangles. In this problem, the angles given (30° and 20°) can be used with these functions to calculate the components of the force acting on the trunk. For example, the perpendicular component can be found using the sine function.
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Newton's Laws of Motion

Newton's Laws of Motion describe the relationship between the motion of an object and the forces acting on it. The first law states that an object at rest will remain at rest unless acted upon by a net force. In this context, understanding how the applied force and the gravitational force interact on the ramp is essential for determining the trunk's acceleration and the forces involved in moving it.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude 48.048.0 N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude 2.202.20 m/s2, what is the mass of the box?

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Textbook Question

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. When the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.502.50 m/s2, what does the scale read?

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Textbook Question

Due to a jaw injury, a patient must wear a strap (Fig. E4.34.3) that produces a net upward force of 5.005.00 N on his chin. The tension is the same throughout the strap. To what tension must the strap be adjusted to provide the necessary upward force?

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Textbook Question

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.020.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) whose direction makes an angle of 30.030.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.44.4). How large a force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) is necessary for the component FxF_{x} parallel to the ramp to be 90.090.0 N?

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Textbook Question

To extricate an SUV stuck in the mud, workmen use three horizontal ropes, producing the force vectors shown in Fig. E4.24.2. Use the components to find the magnitude and direction of the resultant of the three pulls.

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Textbook Question

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a 3.853.85-kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.502.50 m/s2.

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