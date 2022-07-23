Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. What is the average density of Titania? (This is less than the density of rock, which is one piece of evidence that Titania is made primarily of ice.)
Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of Titania?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Acceleration
Mass and Radius Relationship
Universal Gravitational Constant
Jupiter's moon Io has active volcanoes (in fact, it is the most volcanically active body in the solar system) that eject material as high as 500 km (or even higher) above the surface. Io has a mass of 8.93 × 1022 kg and a radius of 1821 km. For this calculation, ignore any variation in gravity over the 500-km range of the debris. How high would this material go on earth if it were ejected with the same speed as on Io?
Use the results of Example 13.5 (Section 13.3) to calculate the escape speed for a spacecraft (a) from the surface of Mars and (b) from the surface of Jupiter. Use the data in Appendix F. (c) Why is the escape speed for a spacecraft independent of the spacecraft's mass?
The mass of Venus is 81.5% that of the earth, and its radius is 94.9% that of the earth. If a rock weighs 75.0 N on earth, what would it weigh at the surface of Venus?
At what distance above the surface of the earth is the acceleration due to the earth's gravity 0.980 m/s2 if the acceleration due to gravity at the surface has magnitude 9.80 m/s2 ?
The mass of Venus is 81.5% that of the earth, and its radius is 94.9% that of the earth. Compute the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Venus from these data.