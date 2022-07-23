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Ch 15: Mechanical Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 15: Mechanical WavesProblem 41a
Chapter 15, Problem 41a

CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation y(x,t)=(5.60 cm)sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x]sin[(50.0 rad/s)t]y(x,t)=(5.60\(\text{ cm}\))\(\sin\)[(0.0340\(\text{ rad/cm}\))x]\(\sin\)[(50.0\(\text{ rad/s}\))t], where the origin is at the left end of the string, the xx-axis is along the string, and the yy-axis is perpendicular to the string. Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.

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1
Understand the given wave equation: y(x, t) = (5.60 cm) sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x] sin[(50.0 rad/s)t]. This represents a standing wave on a string.
Identify the harmonic: The equation describes the third harmonic. In a standing wave, the number of antinodes corresponds to the harmonic number. Therefore, there will be three antinodes.
Determine the wavelength: The wave number k is given as 0.0340 rad/cm. The wavelength λ is related to the wave number by the equation k = 2π/λ. Solve for λ to find the wavelength of the wave.
Sketch the wave: For the third harmonic, the string will have three antinodes and two nodes (excluding the endpoints). The nodes are points of zero displacement, and the antinodes are points of maximum displacement.
Label the sketch: Clearly mark the nodes and antinodes on the sketch. The nodes are at the fixed ends and at points along the string where the displacement is always zero. The antinodes are the points of maximum amplitude.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standing Waves

Standing waves are formed when two waves of the same frequency and amplitude travel in opposite directions and interfere with each other. This results in a wave pattern that appears to be stationary, characterized by nodes (points of no displacement) and antinodes (points of maximum displacement). In the context of a string, standing waves occur at specific frequencies known as harmonics.
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Harmonics

Harmonics are the resonant frequencies at which standing waves are established on a string fixed at both ends. The fundamental frequency, or first harmonic, has one antinode and two nodes at the ends. The third harmonic, as in this problem, has three antinodes and four nodes, indicating that the string vibrates in a more complex pattern with higher frequency.
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Wave Equation

The wave equation y(x, t) = (5.60 cm) sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x] sin[(50.0 rad/s)t] describes the displacement of points on the string over time. The spatial component, sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x], determines the wave's shape along the string, while the temporal component, sin[(50.0 rad/s)t], dictates the oscillation over time. This equation is crucial for visualizing and sketching the standing wave pattern.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the frequency.

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Textbook Question

A wire with mass 40.0 g is stretched so that its ends are tied down at points 80.0 cm apart. The wire vibrates in its fundamental mode with frequency 60.0 Hz and with an amplitude at the antinodes of 0.300 cm. What is the speed of propagation of transverse waves in the wire?

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wavelength.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the amplitude.

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Textbook Question

A piano tuner stretches a steel piano wire with a tension of 800 N. The steel wire is 0.400 m long and has a mass of 3.00 g. What is the frequency of its fundamental mode of vibration?

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Textbook Question

A 1.50-m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 62.0 m/s.What are the wavelength and frequency of the fourth harmonic?

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