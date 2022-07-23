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Ch 15: Mechanical Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 15: Mechanical WavesProblem 42c
Chapter 15, Problem 42c

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the frequency.

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Identify the general form of the wave function for a standing wave, which is given by: y(x,t)=Asin[kx]sin[ωt], where A is the amplitude, k is the wave number, and ω is the angular frequency.
From the given wave function y(x,t)=4.44mmsin[32.5rad/m]xsin[754rad/s]t, identify the angular frequency ω as 754rad/s.
Recall the relationship between angular frequency ω and frequency f: ω=2πf.
Rearrange the formula to solve for frequency f: f=ω2π.
Substitute the given angular frequency ω=754rad/s into the equation to find the frequency f.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standing Waves

Standing waves are formed by the superposition of two traveling waves moving in opposite directions with the same frequency and amplitude. They are characterized by nodes, where the wave amplitude is always zero, and antinodes, where the amplitude is maximum. Understanding standing waves is crucial for analyzing the given wave function.
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Intro to Transverse Standing Waves

Wave Function

A wave function describes the displacement of a wave at any point in space and time. In the given function y(x, t) = 4.44 mm sin[(32.5 rad/m)x] sin[(754 rad/s)t], the spatial part sin[(32.5 rad/m)x] and the temporal part sin[(754 rad/s)t] indicate the wave's behavior in space and time, respectively. This function is essential for identifying the properties of the wave, such as frequency.
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Frequency of a Wave

Frequency refers to the number of oscillations or cycles a wave completes in one second, measured in hertz (Hz). It is related to the angular frequency (ω) by the formula f = ω/(2π). In the given wave function, the angular frequency is 754 rad/s, which can be used to calculate the frequency of the traveling waves that form the standing wave.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A horizontal string tied at both ends is vibrating in its fundamental mode. The traveling waves have speed vv, frequency ff, amplitude AA, and wavelength λ\(\lambda\). Calculate the maximum transverse velocity and maximum transverse acceleration of points located at (i) x=λ/2x = λ/2, (ii) x=λ/4x = λ/4, and (iii) x=λ/8x = λ/8, from the left-hand end of the string.

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Textbook Question

One string of a certain musical instrument is 75.0 cm long and has a mass of 8.75 g. It is being played in a room where the speed of sound is 344 m/s. (a) To what tension must you adjust the string so that, when vibrating in its second overtone, it produces sound of wavelength 0.765 m? (Assume that the break-ing stress of the wire is very large and isn't exceeded.) (b) What frequency sound does this string produce in its fundamental mode of vibration?

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Textbook Question

CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation y(x,t)=(5.60 cm)sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x]sin[(50.0 rad/s)t]y(x,t)=(5.60\(\text{ cm}\))\(\sin\)[(0.0340\(\text{ rad/cm}\))x]\(\sin\)[(50.0\(\text{ rad/s}\))t], where the origin is at the left end of the string, the xx-axis is along the string, and the yy-axis is perpendicular to the string. Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wavelength.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the amplitude.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wave speed.

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