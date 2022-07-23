The wave function of a standing wave is . For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the frequency.
The wave function of a standing wave is . For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the amplitude.
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Key Concepts
Standing Waves
Wave Function
Amplitude of Traveling Waves
A wire with mass 40.0 g is stretched so that its ends are tied down at points 80.0 cm apart. The wire vibrates in its fundamental mode with frequency 60.0 Hz and with an amplitude at the antinodes of 0.300 cm. What is the speed of propagation of transverse waves in the wire?
CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation , where the origin is at the left end of the string, the -axis is along the string, and the -axis is perpendicular to the string. Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.
The wave function of a standing wave is . For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wavelength.
A piano tuner stretches a steel piano wire with a tension of 800 N. The steel wire is 0.400 m long and has a mass of 3.00 g. What is the frequency of its fundamental mode of vibration?
The wave function of a standing wave is . For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wave speed.