The pressure of a gas at the triple point of water is atm. If its volume remains unchanged, what will its pressure be at the temperature at which CO2 solidifies?
Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 4b
Calculate the one temperature at which Fahrenheit and Kelvin thermometers agree with each other
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1
Understand the relationship between Fahrenheit and Kelvin scales. The Fahrenheit scale is related to the Celsius scale by the formula: \( F = \frac{9}{5}C + 32 \). The Kelvin scale is related to the Celsius scale by the formula: \( K = C + 273.15 \).
Set up the equation where Fahrenheit and Kelvin temperatures are equal: \( F = K \). Substitute the expressions for \( F \) and \( K \) in terms of \( C \) into this equation.
Substitute \( F = \frac{9}{5}C + 32 \) and \( K = C + 273.15 \) into the equation \( F = K \), resulting in \( \frac{9}{5}C + 32 = C + 273.15 \).
Solve the equation \( \frac{9}{5}C + 32 = C + 273.15 \) for \( C \). This involves isolating \( C \) on one side of the equation.
Once \( C \) is found, substitute it back into either the Fahrenheit or Kelvin formula to find the temperature at which both scales agree.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Temperature Scales
Temperature scales are systems for measuring temperature, with Fahrenheit and Kelvin being two common examples. Fahrenheit is used primarily in the United States, while Kelvin is the SI unit for temperature, used in scientific contexts. Understanding the conversion between these scales is crucial for solving problems involving temperature comparisons.
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Conversion Formulas
Conversion formulas allow for the translation of temperature values between different scales. The formula to convert Fahrenheit to Kelvin is K = (F - 32) × 5/9 + 273.15. This formula is essential for determining the temperature at which Fahrenheit and Kelvin values are equal, requiring algebraic manipulation to find the common temperature.
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Algebraic Manipulation
Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations to solve for unknown variables. In this context, it is used to equate the Fahrenheit and Kelvin conversion formulas and solve for the temperature at which they are equal. This process requires understanding how to isolate variables and perform operations to find the solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Like the Kelvin scale, the Rankine scale is an absolute temperature scale: Absolute zero is zero degrees Rankine (0°R). However, the units of this scale are the same size as those of the Fahrenheit scale rather than the Celsius scale. What is the numerical value of the triple-point temperature of water on the Rankine scale?
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Textbook Question
Calculate the one temperature at which Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers agree with each other.
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Textbook Question
A constant-volume gas thermometer registers an absolute pressure corresponding to mm of mercury when in contact with water at the triple point. What pressure does it read when in contact with water at the normal boiling point?
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