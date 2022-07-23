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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 7
Chapter 17, Problem 7

The pressure of a gas at the triple point of water is 1.351.35 atm. If its volume remains unchanged, what will its pressure be at the temperature at which CO2 solidifies?

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Identify the initial conditions: The pressure of the gas is 1.35 atm, and the volume remains unchanged. This suggests that we are dealing with a scenario where the volume is constant, which is a key aspect of the problem.
Recognize the relationship between pressure and temperature for a gas at constant volume. According to Gay-Lussac's Law, the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when the volume is held constant. This can be expressed as: PT = PT, where P is pressure and T is temperature.
Determine the temperature at which CO2 solidifies. Carbon dioxide solidifies at a temperature of approximately -78.5°C, which is equivalent to 194.65 K. This is the temperature at which you need to calculate the new pressure.
Use the proportional relationship from Gay-Lussac's Law to set up the equation: P1T1 = P2T2. Here, P1 is the initial pressure (1.35 atm), T1 is the initial temperature (273.15 K, the triple point of water), P2 is the final pressure, and T2 is the final temperature (194.65 K).
Solve for the final pressure P2 using the equation: P2 = P1 * T2T1. Substitute the known values to find the pressure at the temperature at which CO2 solidifies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triple Point

The triple point of a substance is the unique temperature and pressure at which the three phases (gas, liquid, and solid) coexist in equilibrium. For water, this occurs at 0.01°C and 611.657 pascals. Understanding the triple point is crucial for determining phase changes and conditions under which substances transition between states.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, expressed as PV=nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) of a gas with its amount in moles (n) and the ideal gas constant (R). It is essential for predicting how changes in temperature affect pressure when volume is constant, assuming the gas behaves ideally.
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Phase Transition of CO2

CO2 solidifies at a specific temperature and pressure, known as its sublimation point, which is -78.5°C at 1 atm. Understanding this phase transition is crucial for determining the conditions under which CO2 changes from gas to solid, affecting its pressure if the volume remains constant.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the one temperature at which Fahrenheit and Kelvin thermometers agree with each other

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One of the tallest buildings in the world is the Taipei 101 in Taiwan, at a height of 1671 feet. Assume that this height was measured on a cool spring day when the temperature was 15.5°C. You could use the building as a sort of giant thermometer on a hot summer day by carefully measuring its height. Suppose you do this and discover that the Taipei 101 is 0.471 foot taller than its official height. What is the temperature, assuming that the building is in thermal equilibrium with the air and that its entire frame is made of steel?

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Textbook Question

Like the Kelvin scale, the Rankine scale is an absolute temperature scale: Absolute zero is zero degrees Rankine (0°R). However, the units of this scale are the same size as those of the Fahrenheit scale rather than the Celsius scale. What is the numerical value of the triple-point temperature of water on the Rankine scale?

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Calculate the one temperature at which Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers agree with each other.

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A constant-volume gas thermometer registers an absolute pressure corresponding to 325325 mm of mercury when in contact with water at the triple point. What pressure does it read when in contact with water at the normal boiling point?

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