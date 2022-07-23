A large cylindrical tank contains m3 of nitrogen gas at °C and Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to m3 and the temperature is increased to °C?
At an altitude of m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is °C and the air density is kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example in Section doesn't apply.)
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Atmospheric Pressure
Density and Temperature Relationship
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. At a pressure of atm and an ordinary temperature of K, how many molecules are present in a volume of cm3?
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