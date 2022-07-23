At an altitude of 11 , 000 11,000 m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is − 56.5 -56.5 °C and the air density is 0.364 0.364 kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example 18.4 18.4 in Section 18.1 18.1 doesn't apply.)