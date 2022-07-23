Skip to main content
Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 18.32b
Chapter 18, Problem 18.32b

Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the ideal gas law is applicable here, which is given by the equation: PV=nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
Convert the given temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. The conversion formula is Tk = Tc + 273.15. So, for summer, 0.0°C becomes 273.15 K, and for winter, -100°C becomes 173.15 K.
Rearrange the ideal gas law to solve for the number of moles per unit volume (density in mol/m³): n/V = P/(RT). Here, P = 650 Pa and R = 8.314 J/(mol K).
Calculate the density for the summer temperature: Substitute T = 273.15 K into the rearranged equation to find n/V for summer.
Calculate the density for the winter temperature: Substitute T = 173.15 K into the rearranged equation to find n/V for winter. This will give you the range of densities over the Martian year.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in physics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and amount of gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is crucial for calculating the density of gases under varying conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion is essential when working with the Ideal Gas Law, as it requires temperature in Kelvin. To convert from Celsius to Kelvin, add 273.15 to the Celsius temperature. For example, 0°C is 273.15 K, and -100°C is 173.15 K. Accurate conversion ensures correct calculations in thermodynamic equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions

Density of a Gas

The density of a gas is defined as its mass per unit volume, often expressed in mol/m^3 for gases. Using the Ideal Gas Law, density can be calculated as n/V = P/RT, where n/V is the molar density. Understanding how pressure and temperature affect density is key to solving problems involving atmospheric conditions on planets like Mars.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:13
Intro to Density
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At an altitude of 11,00011,000 m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is 56.5-56.5°C and the air density is 0.3640.364 kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example 18.418.4 in Section 18.118.1 doesn't apply.)

3209
views
Textbook Question

A large cylindrical tank contains 0.7500.750 m3 of nitrogen gas at 2727°C and 7.50×1037.50\(\times\)10^3 Pa (absolute pressure). The tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume to be changed. What will be the pressure if the volume is decreased to 0.4100.410 m3 and the temperature is increased to 157157°C?

1716
views
Textbook Question

A large organic molecule has a mass of 1.41×10211.41\(\times\)10^{-21} kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?

1766
views
Textbook Question

How many moles are in a 1.001.00-kg bottle of water? How many molecules? The molar mass of water is 18.018.0 g/mol.

2365
views
Textbook Question

If a certain amount of ideal gas occupies a volume V at STP on earth, what would be its volume (in terms of V) on Venus, where the temperature is 10031003°C and the pressure is 9292 atm?

2014
views
Textbook Question

You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds 0.9000.900 L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure (1.001.00 atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant 22.022.0°C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?

1858
views