At an altitude of m (a typical cruising altitude for a jet airliner), the air temperature is °C and the air density is kg/m3 . What is the pressure of the atmosphere at that altitude? (Note: The temperature at this altitude is not the same as at the surface of the earth, so the calculation of Example in Section doesn't apply.)
A large organic molecule has a mass of kg. What is the molar mass of this compound?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Molar Mass
Avogadro's Number
Conversion from Molecular Mass to Molar Mass
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. At a pressure of atm and an ordinary temperature of K, how many molecules are present in a volume of cm3?
Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (b) the density (in mol/m^3) of the atmosphere?
How many moles are in a -kg bottle of water? How many molecules? The molar mass of water is g/mol.
Modern vacuum pumps make it easy to attain pressures of the order of atm in the laboratory. Consider a volume of air and treat the air as an ideal gas. How many molecules would be present at the same temperature but at atm instead?
In a gas at standard conditions, what is the length of the side of a cube that contains a number of molecules equal to the population of the earth (about people)?