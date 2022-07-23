A charge of − 6.50 -6.50 nC is spread uniformly over the surface of one face of a nonconducting disk of radius 1.25 1.25 cm. Why is the field in part (a) stronger than the field in part (b)? Why is the field in part (c) the strongest of the three fields? Note: Part (a) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field this disk produces at a point P P on the axis of the disk a distance of 2.00 2.00 cm from its center. Part (b) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point P P , supposing that the charge were all pushed away from the center and distributed uniformly on the outer rim of the disk. Part (c) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point P P if the charge is all brought to the center of the disk.