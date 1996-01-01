24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
Problem 17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A very long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length 4.80 μ C/m and lies along the x-axis. A second long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length −2.40 μ C/m and is parallel to the x-axis at y = 0.400 m. What is the net electric field (magnitude and direction) at the following points on the y-axis: (a) y = 0.200 m and (b) y = 0.600 m?
2
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos