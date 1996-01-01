Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawGauss' Law
4:10 minutes
Problem 26b
Textbook Question

A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (a) If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of q?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Gauss' Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.