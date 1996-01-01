A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (a) If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of q?
