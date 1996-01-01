Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of −3.63×1016 N·m2/C at the planet’s surface. Calculate: (b) the electric field at the planet’s surface (refer to the astronomical data inside the back cover);
