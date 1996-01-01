Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of −3.63×1016 N·m2/C at the planet’s surface. Calculate:(c) the charge density on Mars, assuming all the charge is uniformly distributed over the planet’s surface.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gauss' Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford